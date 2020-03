BRIEF-Advtech Reports FY HEPS Of 86.0 Cents Per Share

March 23 (Reuters) - Advtech Ltd:

* JSE: ADH - RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019

* ADVTECH LTD - HAS DECIDED TO DEFER DECISION REGARDING A DIVIDEND DECLARATION

* ADVTECH LTD - FY HEPS INCREASED BY 20% TO 86.0 CENTS PER SHARE

* ADVTECH LTD - FY NORMALISED EARNINGS PER SHARE UP 8% TO 85.2 CENTS PER SHARE, FROM RESTATED 79.0 CENTS PER SHARE IN PRIOR CORRESPONDING PERIOD

* ADVTECH LTD - FY REVENUE INCREASED BY 16% TO R5 108 MILLION

* ADVTECH LTD - FY BOARD WILL CONSIDER A DIVIDEND PAYMENT AT NEXT BOARD MEETING TO BE HELD IN MAY 2020

* ADVTECH LTD - FY DIVIDEND FOR YEAR REMAINING AT 15.0 CENTS (2018: 30.0 CENTS) PER SHARE.