BRIEF-ADX Energy Ltd Says Austrian Production Ops Continued Without Interruption

April 16 (Reuters) - Adx Energy Ltd:

* AUSTRIAN PRODUCTION OPERATIONS CONTINUED WITHOUT INTERRUPTION AT FORECAST PRODUCTION RATES, CURRENTLY 340 BARRELS OF OIL EQUIVALENT PER DAY

* IN ROMANIAN APPRAISAL & EXPLORATION, IMIC -1 TESTING WILL BE DELAYED BY ABOUT 2 MONTHS DUE TO BORDER CLOSURES

* DESPITE RESTRICTIONS IN AUSTRIA DUE TO COVID-19 BEEN ABLE TO EXECUTE MAJORITY OF PLANNED WELL WORK OVER JOBS WITH GERMAN RIG CONTRACTOR

* ADX WILL BE COMPENSATED FOR UP TO 30% OF ITS TOTAL SALARY COSTS, INCLUDING HEALTH SERVICE CONTRIBUTIONS AND SUPERANNUATION IN VIENNA

* 90% OF REQUIRED PERMITS TO COMMENCE OPERATIONS HAVE BEEN OBTAINED FOR PARTA 3D SEISMIC ACQUISITION PROGRAM