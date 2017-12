Dec 4 (Reuters) - ADX Energy Ltd:

* ‍SIGNED AN AGREEMENT WITH REABOLD RESOURCES PLC TO INVEST US$ 2 MILLION IN RECENTLY INCORPORATED DANUBE PETROLEUM LIMITED​

* ‍UPON COMPLETION OF US$ 2 MILLION INVESTMENT REABOLD WILL HOLD A 29 PERCENT SHAREHOLDING IN DANUBE​