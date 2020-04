BRIEF-Adyen Q1 EBITDA Up At 63.6 Million Euros

April 21 (Reuters) - ADYEN NV:

* PUBLISHES Q1 2020 AND COVID-19 TRADING UPDATE

* Q1 EBITDA OF EUR 63.6 MILLION: UP 16% YEAR-ON-YEAR

* PROCESSED VOLUME OF €67 BILLION IN Q1 2020: UP 38% YEAR-ON-YEAR

* Q1 NET REVENUE OF EUR 135.5 MILLION: UP 34% YEAR-ON-YEAR

* END-Q1 FREE CASH FLOW CONVERSION RATIO OF 93%, WITH CAPEX REMAINING <5% OF NET REVENUES

* ON CORONAVIRUS: WE HAVE BUSINESS CONTINUITY PROTOCOLS IN PLACE THAT ALLOW US TO CONTINUE OUR DAY-TO-DAY ACTIVITIES WHILE ADJUSTING TO THIS NEW NORMAL

* ON CORONAVIRUS: WE HAVE NOT ALTERED OUR MEDIUM- TO LONG-TERM GUIDANCE

* ON CORONAVIRUS: IN LINE WITH OUR LONG-TERM FOCUS, WE HAVE NOT ISSUED SHORT-TERM GUIDANCE FOR THIS YEAR

* ON CORONAVIRUS: DECLINE IN IN-STORE RETAIL VOLUME DUE TO LOCKDOWN MEASURES IS VERY VISIBLE, WITH LARGE NUMBERS OF STORES CLOSED

* ON CORONAVIRUS: ONLINE RETAIL VOLUME LARGELY COMPENSATES FOR DECLINE IN IN-STORE VOLUME

* ON CORONAVIRUS: WE HAVE CHOSEN TO LIMIT HIRING TO CRITICAL ROLES FOR TIME BEING Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)