BRIEF-Adyen To Launch Offering, Listing Of Shares On Euronext Amsterdam

May 24 (Reuters) -

* ADYEN ANNOUNCES INTENTION TO LAUNCH AN OFFERING AND LISTING OF ITS SHARES ON EURONEXT AMSTERDAM

* ADYEN- INTENDED OFFERING WILL CONSIST OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF EXISTING SHARES HELD BY SELLING SHAREHOLDERS TO INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS IN VARIOUS JURISDICTIONS, INCLUDING NETHERLANDS

* ADYEN- SELLING SHAREHOLDERS INTEND TO SELL APPROXIMATELY 15% OF THE COMPANY’S SHARES IN THE IPO

* ADYEN- APPLICATION EXPECTED TO BE MADE FOR A LISTING OF THE COMPANY’S SHARES ON EURONEXT AMSTERDAM

* ADYEN- COMPANY AND SELLING SHAREHOLDERS EXPECT TO ENTER INTO CUSTOMARY LOCK-UP ARRANGEMENTS WITH THE UNDERWRITERS IN CONNECTION WITH OFFERING AND LISTING

* APPOINTED MORGAN STANLEY & CO., J.P. MORGAN SECURITIES AS ABN AMRO BANK N.V., BOFA MERRILL LYNCH AND CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS LIMITED ARE ACTING AS JOINT BOOKRUNNERS