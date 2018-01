Jan 16 (Reuters) - Aecom:

* AECOM AWARDED NINE-YEAR, US$442 MILLION CONTRACT TO PROVIDE U.S. ARMY WITH ROTARY WING TRAINING SERVICES

* AECOM SAYS VALUE OF CONTRACT WILL BE ADDED TO CO'S BACKLOG FOR Q1 OF FISCAL YEAR 2018