BRIEF-Aecom - Co, Units, Under Amendment, Refinancing Term Loan A Facility To Include $510 Million

March 14 (Reuters) - Aecom:

* AECOM - CO, UNITS, UNDER AMENDMENT, REFINANCING TERM LOAN A FACILITY TO INCLUDE $510 MILLION TERM LOAN A FACILITY WITH TERM EXPIRING ON MARCH 13, 2021

* AECOM-ALSO REFINANCING A $500 MILLION CANADIAN TERM LOAN A FACILITY, $250 MILLION AUSTRALIAN TERM LOAN A FACILITY EACH WITH TERMS EXPIRING ON MARCH 13, 2023

* AECOM- UNDER AMENDED AGREEMENT, INCREASING CAPACITY OF REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY TO $1.35 BILLION AND EXTENDING ITS TERM UNTIL MARCH 13, 2023 - SEC FILING

* AECOM- UNDER AMENDED AGREEMENT, ISSUING NEW $600 MILLION TERM LOAN B FACILITY TO INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS WITH A TERM EXPIRING ON MARCH 13, 2025

* AECOM- CO, UNITS AND CERTAIN LENDERS ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 5 AMENDING CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF OCT 17, 2014 Source text (bit.ly/2pcAlaV) Further company coverage: (Reuters.Brief@thomsonreuters.com)