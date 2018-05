BRIEF-Aecom Reports Q2 Loss Per Share Of $0.75

May 8 (Reuters) - AECOM:

* Q2 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.67

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.66 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY ORGANIC REVENUE INCREASED BY 5%

* QUARTER-END TOTAL BACKLOG REACHED $50 BILLION

* WILL NO LONGER PURSUE FIXED-PRICE COMBINED-CYCLE GAS POWER PLANT EPC PROJECTS

* ALSO INTENDS TO SELL AND EXIT CERTAIN NON-CORE OIL & GAS OPERATIONS.

* CONTINUES TO EXPECT ANNUAL FREE CASH FLOW WITHIN ITS GUIDANCE RANGE OF BETWEEN $600 MILLION AND $800 MILLION

* IS REDUCING 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE FROM $910 MILLION TO $880 MILLION

* SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EPS $2.50 - $2.90

* FOR FISCAL 2018, SEES CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $110 MILLION

* FOR FISCAL 2018, SEES CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $110 MILLION

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.70 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S