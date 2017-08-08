FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-AECOM reports Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.78
August 8, 2017 / 11:05 AM

BRIEF-AECOM reports Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.78

1 Min Read

Aug 8 (Reuters) - AECOM

* AECOM reports third quarter fiscal year 2017 results

* Reaffirms FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share view $2.80 to $3.20

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.78

* Q3 revenue $4.6 billion versus I/B/E/S view $4.51 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.78 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share $0.64

* AECOM - Total backlog increased 13%over prior-year period to $46.4 billion

* AECOM - Reiterating fiscal year 2017 adjusted EPS guidance of $2.80 to $3.20​

* AECOM - ‍fiscal year 2017 capital expenditures are expected to be approximately $115 million​

* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.95 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

