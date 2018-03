March 28 (Reuters) - Aecon Group Inc:

* AECON GROUP - EXTENDING OUTSIDE DATE FOR COMPLETING PLAN OF ARRANGEMENT WITH CCCC INTERNATIONAL HOLDING LIMITED TO JULY 13, 2018

* AECON GROUP - PARTIES CHOSE TO EXTEND OUTSIDE DATE BECAUSE OF ONGOING REVIEW OF PROPOSED DEAL UNDER INVESTMENT CANADA ACT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: