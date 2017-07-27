FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Aecon reports Q2 operating earnings per share C$0.01
#Market News
July 27, 2017 / 8:47 PM / 19 days ago

BRIEF-Aecon reports Q2 operating earnings per share C$0.01

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Aecon Group Inc

* Aecon reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 operating earnings per share C$0.01

* Q2 earnings per share view C$0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Aecon Group Inc - ‍revenue for three months ended June 30, 2017 was $686 million compared to $839 million in Q2 of 2016​

* Aecon Group Inc - ‍Backlog as at June 30, 2017 of $4.4 billion compares to backlog of $4.4 billion as at end of Q1​

* Aecon Group Inc - New contract awards of $686 million were booked in Q2 of 2017

* Q2 revenue view c$734.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

