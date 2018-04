April 12 (Reuters) - Aecon Group Inc:

* NOUVLR GENERAL PARTNERSHIP FINALIZES $5 BILLION ENGINEERING, CONSTRUCTION CONTRACT WITH CDPQ INFRA FOR RÉSEAU EXPRESS MÉTROPOLITAIN PROJECT

* CO'S 24 PER CENT SHARE IN THE REM PROJECT WILL ADD $1.2 BILLION TO BACKLOG IN Q2 OF 2018