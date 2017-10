Sept 12 (Reuters) - AEDES SIIQ SPA:

* SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH BG ASSET MANAGEMENT, DEA HOLDING, VLG CAPITAL FOR DEVELOPMENT AND MANAGEMENT OF “THE MARKET, SAN MARINO OUTLET EXPERIENCE”‍​

* TO BUY 40 PERCENT STAKE IN COMPANIES WHICH WILL CREATE "THE MARKET" PROJECT FOR TOTAL STARTING INVESTMENT OF EUR 5.6 MLN‍​