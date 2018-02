Feb 28 (Reuters) - AEDES SIIQ SPA:

* FINALIZES LEASE CONTRACT FOR TOWER IN MILAN WITH WPP MARKETING COMMUNICATIONS

* CONTRACT LASTS 9 YEARS WITH OPTION FOR 6 YEAR RENEWAL AND HAS LEASE FEE OF EUR 1.8 MILLION PER YEAR