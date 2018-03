March 14 (Reuters) - AEDES SIIQ SPA:

* FY TOTAL REVENUES EUR 20.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 19.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET PROFIT EUR 9.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 29.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* SAYS 2017 RESULTS ARE IN LINE WITH 2014-2019 BUSINESS PLAN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)