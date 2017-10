Aug 2 (Reuters) - AEDES SIIQ SPA:

* H1 REVENUE EUR 9.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 8.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 NET PROFIT EUR 3.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 17.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* UPDATES GUIDELINES OF 2018-2023 INDUSTRIAL PLAN, TARGETS DISTRIBUTION OF DIVIDEND ON FY 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)