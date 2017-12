Dec 8 (Reuters) - AEDIFICA SA:

* ACQUISITION OF 3 SENIOR HOUSING SITES IN GERMANY, CONTRACTUAL VALUE ABOUT EUR 27.5 MILLION

* LEASES ESTABLISHED FOR SITES ARE IRREVOCABLE 20-YEAR DOUBLE NET LONG LEASES Source text: bit.ly/2y8a5Qq Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)