April 9 (Reuters) - AEDIFICA SA:

* ACQUISITION OF A CARE RESIDENCE TO BE CONSTRUCTED IN DORDRECHT (NETHERLANDS) FOR TOTAL INVESTMENT APPROX. €7 MILLION

* COMPLETION OF A HEALTHCARE SITE IN HARDERWIJK FOR TOTAL INVESTMENT APPROX. €10 MILLION

* COMPLETION OF A CARE RESIDENCE IN BERKEL-ENSCHOT (NETHERLANDS) FOR TOTAL INVESTMENT APPROX. €4 MILLION