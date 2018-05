May 3 (Reuters) - AEDIFICA SA:

* ACQUIRES TWO HEALTHCARE SITES IN GERMANY

* BUYS SENIOR APARTMENT COMPLEX IN NEUMUENSTER, CONTRACTUAL VALUE OF APPROX. EUR 11 MILLION

* BUYS HEALTHCARE SITE IN WALD-MICHELBACH, CONTRACTUAL VALUE OF APPROX. EUR 3 MILLION