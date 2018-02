Feb 15 (Reuters) - Aedifica Sa:

* ACQUISITION OF A SENIOR HOUSING SITE IN GERMANY

* CONTRACT VALUE APPROX EUR 9 MLN‍​

* INITIAL GROSS RENTAL YIELD APPROX 5 PERCENT

* OPERATION WILL BE FINANCED USING COMPANY CREDIT FACILITIES ‍​ Source text: bit.ly/2syxcGf Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)