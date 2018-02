Feb 27 (Reuters) - AEDIFICA SA:

* AGREEMENT FOR CONSTRUCTION OF CARE RESIDENCE IN NETHERLANDS

* CONVENTIONAL VALUE: CIRCA 6 MILLION EUR‍​

* CARE RESIDENCE COMPRISING 26 UNITS, GROSS RENTAL YIELD APPROX 6.5 PERCENT

* CONSTRUCTION TO BE PRINCIPALLY COMPLETED IN Q1 2019