July 19 (Reuters) - AEDIFICA SA:

* ANNOUNCES COOPERATION AGREEMENT FOR THE CONSTRUCTION AND ACQUISITION OF TWO SENIOR HOUSING SITES IN THE NETHERLANDS

* Contract Value of Around Eur 40 Million

* Initial Rental Yield of Around 5.5 Percent

* EACH SITES COMPRISES ABOUT 130 UNITS Source text: bit.ly/2tq8O9Y Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)