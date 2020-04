BRIEF-Aedifica To Distribute Interim Dividend With Payment In November

April 21 (Reuters) - Aedifica SA:

* THE COMPANY DOES NOT EXPECT, BASED ON INFORMATION THAT IS AVAILABLE TODAY, ANY MATERIAL CHANGES IN THE GUIDANCE FOR THE EPRA RESULT FOR THE 12-MONTH PERIOD FROM 1 JULY 2019 TO 30 JUNE 2020

* IT INTENDS TO DISTRIBUTE AN INTERIM DIVIDEND TO THE SHAREHOLDERS OVER THE PERIOD FROM 1 JULY 2019 TO 30 JUNE 2020, WITH PAYMENT IN NOVEMBER 2020

* FINAL DECISION, AS WELL AS THE AMOUNT OF THE INTERIM DIVIDEND, WILL BE COMMUNICATED ON 2 SEPTEMBER 2020

* RESIDENTIAL CARE PROPERTIES REMAIN ALL OPERATIONAL (AND HENCE CASH FLOW GENERATING)

* BETWEEN 1 JANUARY AND 31 MARCH 2020 8 DEVELOPMENT PROJECTS WERE DELIVERED

* HAS TILL DATE NO INDICATIONS THAT ANY "EXCESS MORTALITY" WOULD HAVE REACHED LEVELS THAT WOULD ENDANGER THE RENT PAYMENT CAPACITY OF OPERATORS IN GENERAL