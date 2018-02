Feb 6 (Reuters) - AEFFE SPA:

* SAYS FY 2017 REVENUE OF EUR 312.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 280.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* SAYS FY 2017 REVENUE UP BY 12% AT CONSTANT EXCHANGE RATES

* SPRING/SUMMER 2018 SALES CAMPAIGN +15% AND AUTUMN/WINTER 2018 PRE-COLLECTIONS SHOWING POSITIVE TREND Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)