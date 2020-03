BRIEF-Aeffe FY Net Profit Down At EUR 12.3 Mln

March 12 (Reuters) - Aeffe SpA:

* FY TOTAL REVENUE EUR 351.4 MILLION VERSUS EUR 346.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET PROFIT EUR 12.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 16.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* HAS IMPLEMENTED MEASURES TO ADDRESS CORONAVIRUS CRISIS BY LIMITING ANY NEGATIVE EFFECTS, VIA CAREFUL CUSTOMER RELATIONS MANAGEMENT

* MEASURES INCLUDE ADOPTION OF CONSIDERED MEASURES AIMED AT POSTPONING COSTS WITHOUT ANY PREJUDICE FOR STRENGTHENING AND SUPPORT OF ITS BRAND