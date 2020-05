May 13 (Reuters) - Aeffe SpA:

* Q1 TOTAL REVENUE EUR 76.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 102.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 NET PROFIT EUR 4,000 VERSUS EUR 11.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* SIGNIFICANT EFFECTS OF ACTION PLAN ADOPTED BY MANAGEMENT EXPECTED FROM SECOND QUARTER OF YEAR