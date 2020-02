Feb 28 (Reuters) - Aega ASA:

* Q4 REVENUE EUR 80,183 VERSUS EUR 0 YEAR AGO

* Q4 NET LOSS CONTINUING OPERATIONS EUR 193,330 VERSUS LOSS EUR 195,450 YEAR AGO

* WITH REGARDS TO THE CORONA VIRUS WE HAVE NOT HAD ANY MATERIAL EFFECTS OF THE OUTBREAK Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)