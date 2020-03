March 16 (Reuters) - Aega ASA:

* ON CORONAVIRUS: POWER PRODUCTION FROM ONE SOLAR PARK IN ITALY CONTINUES AS NORMAL AND IS UNAFFECTED BY ONGOING CORONAVIRUS SITUATION

* M&A ACTIVITIES IN ITALY HAVE SLOWED DOWN SOMEWHAT, MAINLY BECAUSE OF RESTRICTIONS ON TRAVEL

* BOARD AND MANAGEMENT EMPHASIZE THAT COMPANY’S FINANCIAL POSITION REMAINS SOLID Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)