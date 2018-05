May 22 (Reuters) - Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc :

* AEGEAN MARINE PETROLEUM NETWORK INC. PROVIDES BUSINESS UPDATES

* AEGEAN MARINE PETROLEUM NETWORK INC - ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF DONALD MOORE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD

* AEGEAN MARINE PETROLEUM NETWORK - BOARD DIRECTED MANAGEMENT TO CONDUCT STRATEGIC & OPERATIONAL REVIEW Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: