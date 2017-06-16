FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-Aegean Marine Petroleum announces board and senior leadership transition
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 16, 2017 / 1:20 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Aegean Marine Petroleum announces board and senior leadership transition

1 Min Read

June 16 (Reuters) - Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc :

* Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc announces board and senior leadership transition

* Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc - appointed Yiannis Papanicolaou as interim chairman of board, effective immediately

* Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc - Papanicolaou succeeds Peter Georgiopoulos as chairman

* Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc - appointed Jean Jose Metey as interim president of Aegean, effective immediately

* Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc - company continues to engage in a comprehensive search process to identify a new permanent president Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.