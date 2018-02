Feb 20 (Reuters) - Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc :

* AEGEAN MARINE PETROLEUM NETWORK INC ANNOUNCES PRELIMINARY EARNINGS FOR FOURTH QUARTER 2017 AND TIMING OF FULL EARNINGS RESULTS AND CONFERENCE CALL

* SEES Q4 2017 LOSS PER SHARE $0.69

* ‍Q4 OF 2017 WAS IMPACTED BY APPROXIMATELY $14.5 MILLION OF NON-RECURRING CHARGES​

* AEGEAN MARINE PETROLEUM NETWORK- ‍Q4 2017 WAS IMPACTED BY ABOUT $12 MILLION OF LOSSES DUE TO CO'S FIRST IN, FIRST OUT REPORTING METHOD OF INVENTORY COST​