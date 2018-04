April 17 (Reuters) - Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc :

* AEGEAN MARINE PETROLEUM NETWORK INC. APPOINTS PAVLOS PAPAGEORGIOU AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

* AEGEAN MARINE PETROLEUM NETWORK INC - PAPAGEORGIOU SUCCEEDS SPYROS GIANNIOTIS AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER