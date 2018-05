BRIEF-Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Reaches Settlement Agreement With RBM Holdings

May 2 (Reuters) - Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc :

* AEGEAN MARINE PETROLEUM NETWORK INC. REACHES SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH RBM HOLDINGS LLC TO DISMISS SHAREHOLDER LITIGATION AND APPOINT TYLER BARON, RAYMOND BARTOSZEK AND DONALD MOORE TO THE BOARD

* AEGEAN MARINE PETROLEUM - APPOINTED TYLER BARON OF RBM HOLDINGS, RAYMOND BARTOSZEK, AND DONALD MOORE TO BOARD, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY

* AEGEAN MARINE PETROLEUM - RBM AGREED TO VOLUNTARILY DISMISS SHAREHOLDER LITIGATION, WITH PREJUDICE, THAT IT INITIATED AGAINST CO

* AEGEAN MARINE PETROLEUM NETWORK - CONSULTING AGREEMENT WITH DIMITRIS MELISANIDIS HAS BEEN TERMINATED BY MUTUAL CONSENT OF BOTH PARTIES

* AEGEAN MARINE PETROLEUM NETWORK - INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR APPOINTMENTS BRING NUMBER OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS TO SIX