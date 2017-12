Dec 20 (Reuters) - Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc :

* AEGEAN MARINE PETROLEUM NETWORK SHAREHOLDER GROUP ISSUES LETTER TO AEGEAN CHAIRMAN

* AEGEAN MARINE PETROLEUM NETWORK SHAREHOLDER GROUP - SEEKS TO ENGAGE IN CONSTRUCTIVE DIALOGUE WITH COMPANY‘S BOARD

* AEGEAN MARINE PETROLEUM NETWORK SHAREHOLDER GROUP - INTEND TO NOMINATE 4 INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR CANDIDATES FOR ELECTION AT AEGEAN'S 2018 ANNUAL MEETING