BRIEF-Aegean Marine Petroleum Network to cease physical supply operations in Singapore

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc

* Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc announces intention to cease physical supply operations in Singapore -- maintains trading presence in the Singapore market

