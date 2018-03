March 27 (Reuters) - Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc :

* SAYS DEADLINE OF MARCH 27, FOR OBTAINING APPROVALS FOR CO’S SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH H.E.C. EUROPE HAS NOT BEEN WAIVED​

* SAYS ‍AGREEMENT BETWEEN AEGEAN AND H.E.C. SHAREHOLDERS HAS TERMINATED IN ACCORDANCE WITH TERMS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: