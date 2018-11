Nov 20 (Reuters) - Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc :

* AEGEAN MARINE PETROLEUM NETWORK INC. RECEIVES COURT APPROVAL OF “FIRST DAY” MOTIONS TO SUPPORT BUSINESS OPERATIONS

* AEGEAN MARINE PETROLEUM NETWORK INC - COMPANY HAS ACCESS TO SUBSTANTIAL CAPITAL TO SUPPORT RESTRUCTURING PROCESS AND OPERATE BUSINESS IN NORMAL COURSE

* $681 MILLION ACQUISITION PROPOSAL FILED WITH COURT IDENTIFYING MERCURIA AS STALKING HORSE BIDDER

* U.S. BANKRUPTCY COURT GRANTED INTERIM APPROVAL OF CO’S FIRST DAY MOTIONS RELATED TO VOLUNTARY CHAPTER 11 RESTRUCTURING

* CO HAS ACCESS TO CAPITAL DURING RESTRUCTURING PROCESS PROVIDED BY $532 MILLION DEBTOR-IN-POSSESSION CREDIT FACILITY