BRIEF-Aegion Corp - ‍ Executed A Second Amendment To Current Credit Agreement

March 1 (Reuters) - Aegion Corp:

* AEGION CORP - ‍ ON FEB 27, EXECUTED A SECOND AMENDMENT TO CURRENT CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED OCT 30, 2015, AS PREVIOUSLY AMENDED - SEC FILING​

* AEGION CORP - ‍ SECOND AMENDMENT EXTENDS MATURITY DATE OF LOAN FACILITIES FROM OCT 30, 2020 TO FEB 27, 2023​

* AEGION CORP - AMENDMENT REDUCES LETTER OF CREDIT SUBLIMIT FROM $100 MILLION TO $90 MILLION

* AEGION CORP - ‍ SECOND AMENDMENT, IN EVENT OF COMPLETION OF BAYOU DISPOSITION, REDUCES AGGREGATE REVOLVING COMMITMENTS BY $25 MILLION TO $275 MILLION

* AEGION CORP - ‍ SECOND AMENDMENT PERMITS DISPOSITION OF EITHER EQUITY INTERESTS OR ASSETS OF BAYOU COMPANIES AND BAYOU WASCO INSULATION​

* AEGION CORP - SECOND AMENDMENT MODIFIES CONSOLIDATED LEVERAGE RATIO REQUIREMENT

* AEGION CORP - ‍ SECOND AMENDMENT REVISES REPAYMENT SCHEDULE FOR TERM LOAN FACILITY AND INCREMENTAL TERM LOAN FACILITY BASED ON NEW MATURITY DATE​

* AEGION CORP - SECOND AMENDMENT MODIFIES CONSOLIDATED FIXED CHARGE COVERAGE RATIO REQUIREMENT