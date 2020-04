April 16 (Reuters) - Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc:

* AEGLEA BIO THERAPEUTICS INC FILES FOR COMMON STOCK OFFERING OF UP TO $60.0 MILLION - SEC FILING

* AEGLEA BIO THERAPEUTICS - INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO FUND RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT OF OUR PRODUCT CANDIDATES Source text : (bit.ly/2VMf1IT) Further company coverage: