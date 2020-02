BRIEF-Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Reports Q4 Net Loss Of $21.5 Million

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc:

* AEGLEA BIOTHERAPEUTICS REPORTS FOURTH-QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS, HIGHLIGHTS RECENT MILESTONES

* AEGLEA BIO THERAPEUTICS INC - EXPECTS TO COMPLETE ENROLLMENT IN PHASE 3 TRIAL FOR PATIENTS WITH ARGINASE 1 DEFICIENCY IN Q3 OF 2020

* AEGLEA BIO THERAPEUTICS INC - TOPLINE DATA FOR PHASE 3 TRIAL FOR PATIENTS WITH ARGINASE 1 DEFICIENCY EXPECTED IN FIRST QUARTER OF 2021

* AEGLEA BIO THERAPEUTICS INC - NET LOSS TOTALED $21.5 MILLION FOR Q4 OF 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: