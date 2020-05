BRIEF-Aeglea Biotherapeutics Announces 1-Year Data For Pegzilarginase In Patients With Arginase 1 Deficiency

May 26 (Reuters) - Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc:

* AEGLEA BIOTHERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES 1-YEAR DATA FOR PEGZILARGINASE IN PATIENTS WITH ARGINASE 1 DEFICIENCY AT THE 6TH CONGRESS OF THE EUROPEAN ACADEMY OF NEUROLOGY

* AEGLEA BIO THERAPEUTICS INC - PEGZILARGINASE SHOWED DURABLE CLINICAL RESPONSE AT 56 WEEK ANALYSIS

* AEGLEA BIO THERAPEUTICS INC - ALL PATIENTS DEMONSTRATED A MARKED AND SUSTAINED REDUCTION IN PLASMA ARGININE

* AEGLEA BIO THERAPEUTICS INC - 1-YEAR DATA FOR PEGZILARGINASE SHOWS FAVORABLE SAFETY PROFILE