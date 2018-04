April 12 (Reuters) - Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc:

* AEGLEA BIOTHERAPEUTICS PRESENTS NEW PHASE 1/2 TRIAL DATA DEMONSTRATING CLINICALLY RELEVANT TREATMENT EFFECTS IN ARGINASE 1 DEFICIENCY PATIENTS AT THE 2018 ACMG ANNUAL CLINICAL GENETICS MEETING

* NEW DATA LINKS ARGININE REDUCTION TO MEANINGFUL CLINICAL EFFECTS IN FIRST TWO PATIENTS