BRIEF-Aeglea Biotherapeutics prices $120 mln offering of stock, warrants

April 28 (Reuters) - Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc:

* AEGLEA BIOTHERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES PRICING OF $120 MILLION PUBLIC OFFERING

* AEGLEA BIOTHERAPEUTICS: PRICES UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING OF 11,652,830 SHARES OF COMMON STOCK AT $4.75 PER SHARE

* AEGLEA: OFFERS PRE-FUNDED WARRANTS TO BUY UP TO 13,610,328 SHARES OF COMMON STOCK AT $4.7499 PER PRE-FUNDED WARRANT

* AEGLEA: INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS PLUS EXISTING CASH FOR VARIOUS DRUG TRIALS, RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT, WORKING CAPITAL, OTHER PURPOSES