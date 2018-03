BRIEF-Aeglea Biotherapeutics Q4 Revenue $1.5 Mln Vs $1.2 Mln

March 13 (Reuters) - Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc:

* AEGLEA BIOTHERAPEUTICS PROVIDES KEY CLINICAL DATA UPDATE FROM PHASE 1/2 TRIAL IN ARGINASE 1 DEFICIENCY AND REPORTS Q4 AND FULL YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 REVENUE VIEW $1.2 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* ‍REPEAT DOSES OF COMPANY’S PEGZILARGINASE PRODUCES MARKED AND SUSTAINED REDUCTIONS IN PLASMA ARGININE LEVELS​

* ‍ACCOMPANYING REDUCTIONS IN OTHER RELATED GUANIDINO COMPOUNDS ALSO SEEN IN STUDY​

* ‍EXPECTS TO REPORT PEDIATRIC AND ADULT REPEAT DOSE DATA IN PATIENTS WITH ARGINASE 1 DEFICIENCY IN Q3 2018​

* AEGLEA BIO - ‍AS OF DEC 31, 2017, HAD AVAILABLE CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES OF $50.3 MILLION​

* AEGLEA BIO THERAPEUTICS - BASED ON CURRENT OPERATING PLAN, BELIEVES HAS SUFFICIENT CAPITAL RESOURCES TO FUND ANTICIPATED OPERATIONS THROUGH Q3 2019

* NET LOSS TOTALED $6.5 MILLION AND $5.5 MILLION FOR Q4 OF 2017 AND 2016, RESPECTIVELY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: