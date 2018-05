May 8 (Reuters) - Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc:

* AEGLEA BIOTHERAPEUTICS PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATE AND REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.49

* AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, AEGLEA HAD AVAILABLE CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES OF $43.5 MILLION

* CO BELIEVES IT HAS SUFFICIENT CAPITAL RESOURCES TO FUND ANTICIPATED OPERATIONS THROUGH THE MIDDLE OF 2020