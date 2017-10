Sept 28 (Reuters) - Aegon Nv:

* Announces repurchase of shares to neutralize 2016 final and 2017 interim stock dividends

* Will repurchase 51.9 million common shares to neutralize dilutive effect of 2016 final and 2017 interim stock dividends​

* Repurchase will commence on October 2, 2017, and are expected to be completed on or before December 15, 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: