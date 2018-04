April 12 (Reuters) - AEGON NV:

* AEGON CALLS USD 525 MILLION OF SUBORDINATED NOTES

* EXERCISES ITS RIGHT TO REDEEM USD 525 MILLION 8% NON-CUMULATIVE SUBORDINATED NOTES

* REDEMPTION OF THESE GRANDFATHERED TIER 2 SECURITIES WILL BE EFFECTIVE MAY 15, 2018

* REDEMPTION TO BE EFFECTIVE WHEN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT WILL BE REPAID WITH ACCRUED AND UNPAID INTEREST