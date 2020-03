BRIEF-Aegon Confirms Confidence In Its Financial Strength

March 17 (Reuters) - Aegon NV:

* WE HAVE FULL CONFIDENCE IN AEGON’S FINANCIAL STRENGTH - CEO

* IMMEDIATELY CORONAVIRUS BROKE OUT IN ASIA WE TOOK STEPS TO IMPLEMENT COMPANY-WIDE MEASURES TO CONTAIN THE SPREAD

* WE HAVE A STRONG CAPITAL POSITION AND OUR KEY PRIORITY IS TO MAINTAIN A HEALTHY BALANCE SHEET IN ORDER TO CONTINUE TO SAFEGUARD INTERESTS OF ALL OF OUR STAKEHOLDERS - CEO

* ON CORONAVIRUS: WE HAVE EXTENSIVE HEDGING AND REINSURANCE POSITIONS IN PLACE, AND CONTINUOUSLY MONITOR MARKET AND ECONOMIC VOLATILITY