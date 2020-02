BRIEF-Aegon FY Underlying Earnings Before Tax Down At EUR 1.97 Billion

Feb 13 (Reuters) - AEGON NV:

* AEGON REPORTS SECOND HALF 2019 RESULTS

* PROPOSED FINAL 2019 DIVIDEND PER SHARE OF EUR 0.16; FULL-YEAR DIVIDEND INCREASES BY 7% COMPARED TO 2018

* FY NET INCOME EUR 1.52 BILLION VERSUS EUR 744 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY UNDERLYING EARNINGS BEFORE TAX EUR 1.97 BILLION VERSUS EUR 2.07 BILLION YEAR AGO

* FY TOTAL GROSS DEPOSITS EUR 144.66 BILLION VERSUS EUR 121.70 BILLION YEAR AGO

* RETURN ON EQUITY OF 9.5% IN SECOND HALF OF 2019

* GROUP SOLVENCY II RATIO INCREASED FROM 197% TO 201% DURING SECOND HALF OF 2019