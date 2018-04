April 4 (Reuters) - Aegon NV:

* AEGON PRICES USD 800 MILLION OF TIER 2 SUBORDINATED DEBT

* ‍PRICED USD 800 MILLION TIER 2 SUBORDINATED DEBT SECURITIES, FIRST CALLABLE ON APRIL 11, 2028, AND MATURING ON APRIL 11, 2048​

* UP​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)